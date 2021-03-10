Publishing stamp in Iraqi KRG, against intl. principles, rule

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Wed. and emphasized that it is clear that what is published in public runs contrary to the principles and rules of international law.

While protesting to Iraqi government on this issue, Islamic Republic of Iran has called for the immediate collection of stamps and correction of this unfriendly act, he added.

Iraqi Turkmen Front strongly condemned the publishing of a commemorative stamp by the local administrations of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit to the region and called on officials of the region to set aside the procedure that targets the unity and amity of Iraq.

The Ministry of Transportation of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) published a number of commemorative stamps on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit to the northern provinces of the country. Fake maps have been used in the stamp design.

In reaction to this move, Iraqi Turkmen Front issued a statement and condemned the move which undermines Iraqi unity and a direct threat to the region.

Iraqi Turkmen Front pointed out that interests of Iraqi ethnic groups could only be achieved through the unity and amity of the country.

