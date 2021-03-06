Irish FM to meet Iranian President on nuclear deal

The trip will take place a few days after the Irish government announces the reopening of its embassy in Tehran, and Coveney will meet with Rouhani and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss West Asia's issues, Irish Times reported.

But officials say the main focus of the trip will be the JCPOA, it added.

In a statement issued on Friday, Coveney announced that Ireland is a strong supporter of the JCPOA and Ireland, as a facilitator, is keen to have a close dialogue with all actors and encourages all parties to fully adhere to this agreement.

The trip will be an opportunity to discuss the JCPOA and other key Middle East issues, many of which are on the Security Council's agenda, he added.

