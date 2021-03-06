Ireland strong supporter of JCPOA: FM

Minister Simon Coveney will visit Iran on 7 March. He is set to meet with President Rouhani and Minister for Foreign Affairs Zarif.

According to the Irish Ministery of Foreign Affairs, ahead of the visit, the Minister said: “Ireland has been appointed as Facilitator for Resolution 2231 on the Security Council. This Resolution provides for the Security Council’s engagement with the Iranian nuclear deal, the JCPOA."

“Ireland is a strong supporter of the JCPOA. In our role as Facilitator, Ireland is keen to maintain a close dialogue with all actors, and encourage all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement."

“The visit will also be a valuable opportunity to discuss the JCPOA, along with other key issues in the Middle East, many of which feature on the agenda of the Security Council.”

The Minister added: “This visit also comes at an important moment in our bilateral relationship, following the decision of the Government this week to designate a Chargé d’Affaires to Tehran, and to work towards the re-establishment of an Irish Embassy in Tehran by 2023.”

Back on March 3, the Irish FM said his country is to re-establish its diplomatic presence in Iran following the closure of its embassy in Tehran in 2012.

HJ/