Yemen conducts 5 drone attacks on Saudi Malik Khaled airbase

The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Friday on his Twitter account that drone attacks had been successfully carried out against Malik Khalid Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia.

He wrote that important and sensitive targets were carefully targeted at Malik Khalid Air Base in the Khamis Mushait area with five Qasif K2 UAVs. Saree went on to point out that the attacks were carried out in response to Saudi coalition airstrikes and the ongoing blockade on Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Saudi coalition also claimed the destruction of a drone flying from Yemen.

Saudi military bases have been targeted by Yemeni military missiles and drones since midnight. Last night, the Saudi coalition claimed to have destroyed a Yemeni ballistic missile over the Jizan region.

This morning, Yemeni drones managed to bomb important positions at Malik Khalid Air Base and Abha International Airport. According to Yahya Saree, the attacks were carried out with three UAVs, Samad-3 and Qasef-2K.

