Syrian PM hails Iran scientific progress under pressures

A meeting held between Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

The exchange of scientific and technological experiences between two countries in various fields was one of the main topics.

There are more than 10,000 startups in Iran presenting their innovative and creative technological products to the society, said Sattari in this meeting, expressing Iran’s readiness to establish joint science parks with other counties so as to improve bilateral cooperation.

Syrian Prime Minister, for his part, expressed hope that this trip will lead to scientific and technological cooperation between the two sides.

He went on to say, “ We intend to develop our country's academic and technological infrastructures and set up laboratory and research centers with the cooperation of Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed Syria’s gratitude to the leadership of Iran, as well as the Iranian people and government for standing by the Syrian nation during the hard war against terrorists.

Despite economic sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran continued its scientific progress and forced the United States to change its position, he said and added, "Powerful countries usually turn the threat of economic sanctions into an opportunity for flourishment and this is exactly what happened in Iran."

RHM/IRN84249785