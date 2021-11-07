16th Iran Intl. Auto Parts Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The exhibition started its work with the participation of about 500 domestic and foreign auto parts manufacturing companies from countries including Turkey, India, Germany and Italy as well as small- and large-scale auto parts manufacturing firms.

Iranian and foreign auto parts manufacturing companies will showcase their latest achievements in the field of manufacturing auto parts and equipment, Research & Development (R&D), raw materials and accessories needed for manufacturing cars, after-sales services as well as repair and maintenance services, etc.

It should be noted that the 16th edition of the Iran International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories and Assemblies was opened on Nov. 07 and will run until Nov. 10 for a period of four days and is ready to welcome industrialists and enthusiasts.

MA/IRN84532451