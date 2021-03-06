Expert warns of US efforts to bring ISIL back to Iraq, Syria

Qandil spoke of suspicious American moves to bring ISIL back to Iraq and Syria, Al-Maalomah reported.

He explained that Washington is working to revive ISIL in Al-Tanf and Al-Anbar and pave the way for a new attack on Al-Bukamal on the Syrian-Iraqi border, especially since the Syrian and Iraqi fronts have entered the city with a historic victory.

Referring to the resistance forces' line-up to defend Al-Bukamal and prevent ISIL from returning to the city, he warned that the Americans have been trying to begin Biden tenure by bombing Al-Bukamal.

Al-Bukamal is a city on the Euphrates river in the Deir Ez-Zor Governorate of eastern Syria near the border with Iraq.

Qandil had previously denounced the conspiracy of the United States and its allies to revive ISIL in Syria and Iraq and to use ISIL as an excuse to keep US troops in Iraq.

