Mar 4, 2021, 12:30 PM

Iran, Finland hold webinar on water resources management

Iran, Finland hold webinar on water resources management

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran and Finland have held a specialized webinar on water resources management on Wednesday.

A specialized webinar on water resources management was organized by the Iranian and Finnish Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran via videoconference on Wednesday.

Iranian Minister of agriculture and his Finnish counterpart has recently signed an agreement in the field of water and soil.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral relations in the field of water management and the implementation of joint projects during the virtual event.

