Iran has upper hand, US to soon regret its actions: MP

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Monday, he called on the noble nation of Islamic Iran to take part in Bahman 22 Rally, highlighting that all people from all walks of life will participate in Bahman 22 Rally, which marks the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979.

With their steadfast participation, the noble nation of Islamic Iran will once again demonstrate the power of the Islamic Republic to the world and clearly declare that they will not allow a country with thousands of years of civilization to become a place of decision-making for foreigners, Hajibabaei emphasized.

This year’s Bahman 22 Rally is different from the previous years due to the special situation of the region, he stated, stressing that noble people of the country will give a firm and decisive response to the enemies of the country with their massive participation in the rally.

It is hoped that the noble nation of Islamic Iran, which has always brought about honor and pride for the Islamic Iran, will once again create an epic in this year’s Bahman 22 Rally under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which will be even more magnificent than rally over the past 47 years.

The noble nation of Islamic Iran will showcase their unity, amity and solidarity once again on Bahman 22 Rally (Feb. 10), Hajobabaei reiterated.

MA/6743962