Islamic Rev. one of greatest events in contemporary history

Speaking in a ceremony of National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held in Tehran on Monday with the participation of ambassadors of foreign countries residing in Iran, emphasizing that Bahman 22 (Feb. 10), marking the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, is at a unique historical moment in the Iranian history.

Bahman 22 marks the beginning of a new era based on religious democracy in Iran, he said, adding, “Today, we are very pleased to celebrate with you [foreign ambassadors] the 47th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.”

As President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “I pay tribute to all the patient and determined people of my country for their bravery, sacrifices, support, and patience throughout the period after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, and I bow my head before them.”

The Islamic Revolution of Iran is one of the greatest events in the contemporary history that was able to guarantee the political independence and the right of people to self-determination from national sovereignty, Pezeshkian underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran took great steps towards development over past decades, adding that Iran has reached self-sufficiency in various fields over past decades.

Turning to the recent foreign-backed riots in Iran, he stressed that terrorists hijacked peaceful protests over economic concerns in Iran.

