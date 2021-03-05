Iran records 0.8% economic growth under sanctions, pandemic

The figures released by the Statistics Center of Iran on Friday showed that the economic growth rate stood at just above zero at 0.2% with oil revenues not being taken into account.

Data showed the economic growth rate for the first 9 years of the year 1399 (beginning on March 21. 2020).

According to the latest figures and date calculated in the last autumn, the agricultural crops group witnessed an increase of 5.5%, the industry and mining group rose by 3.7% while the service group decreased by -1.8% as compared to the same period last year.

