Car bomb blast in W Iraq kills 7 security forces

The bomb exploded while forces were trying to defuse it, Almaalomah reported.

The explosion came after the Iraqi Army and popular forces entered a hideout of ISIL terrorists in the al-Haditha region of the province and faced this car.

According to the report, one Army officer and six forces of PMU have been killed in the blast while five army forces and two PMU members have been injured.

Iraqi forces have started wide-scale operations against the remnants of ISIL elements across the country in recent months.

