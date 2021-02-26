COVID-19 claims other 69 lives in past 24 hours : Health Min.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,615,184 with the death toll standing at 59,899.

According to Lari, 3,720 patients are in critical condition while 1,379,922 patients have recovered.

So far, 10,734,375 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 112.7 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.49 million and recoveries amounting to over 88.3 million.

