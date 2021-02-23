COVID-19 infects 8,330, kills 91 in Iran in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,590,605 with the death toll standing at 59,663.

According to Lari, 3,696 patients are in critical condition while over 1,358,000 patients have recovered.

So far, close to 10.6 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 112.33 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.48 million and recoveries nearing 89 million.

