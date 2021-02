The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Thursday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 59,830.

According to Lari, 8,206 new infections have been detected across the country, bringing the total number of infections to 1,607,081.

More than 1.37 million patients have recovered, she said, adding that more than 3,700 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

