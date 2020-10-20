Iran's defense power based on deterrence: Gen. Rashid

Speaking on the threshold of the large-scale maneuvers, code-named Modafean Aseman Velayat (The Defenders of Velayat Skies), Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said, Iran's defense power is most in line with the country's other approaches.

“According to the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the country’s overall power is based on defense power, economic stability and cultural strength,” he added.

The commander noted, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran not only play an active role in these three areas, but also have organized and built the defense power with an aggressive deterrence approach.”

“The defense power of our armed forces is most in line with cultural-historical components,” he said.

General Rashid also said that the air defense forces have shown in the military exercises that they will counter all the threatening actions of the enemy.

Every year, the Iranian Air Defense Force stages massive military exercises to display its might and boost its integrity and cohesiveness.

TOP PHOTO: Army-staged Zolfaghar 99 military drill in southern regions of Iran in Sep. 2020 (Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

MR/5052460