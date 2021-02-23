Iran turned US threat into opportunity: Ghaani

Speaking in the International and Legal Demands Conference of the Sacred Defense, held at the venue of Khalij-e-Fars Amphitheater of Museum of Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense on Tue., Brigadier General Ghaani stated that Americans should have abandoned enmity with the Islamic Republic of Iran on the basis of rationality, because, every threat they (US) created was turned into an opportunity for the country.

He added that they (US) imposed eight years of Sacred Defense against Iran but waging war by the Americans brought about the best opportunity for the growth of Islamic Iran at all levels.

He commemorated the name and memory of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and said that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) trained the most experienced commanders in the fight against enemy during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC Quds Force Commander pointed to the bravery and sacrifice of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and added, “Martyr Soleimani’s salient characteristic was his logic and power of expression and was speaking with everyone with his own rhetoric.”

In addition, Martyr Qassem Soleimani played a very key and important role in the fight against terrorists on the battlefields.

Turning to the concept of resistance, IRGC Quds Force Commander said that resistance is alive in the world and will also continue with utmost power.

