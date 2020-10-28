500 super-heavy tank transporters join Army Ground Force

The ceremony was attended by Army’s Chief Commander Major General Mousavi and Commander of Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari among other ranking military officials.

The tank transporters have joined the Ground Force after being reconstructed by the domestic engineers of force.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, head of logistics of the Ground Force Brigadier General Hassan Alipour said that these tank transporters were nothing but worn-out vehicles but the force decided to renew and boost them.

“Today we are witnessing the joining of tank transporters that are able to carry two tanks and this is amazing,” he said.

Major General Mousavi called the achievements of the Ground Force a ‘miracle-like’ phenomenon. “What has happened during the recent years in the Army Ground Force is something like a miracle; Today, the Ground Force has become a 100% mobile force that is able to carry out all missions without external help.”

“Today, we are witnessing a boost in the mobility of heavy and super-heavy sector of the Ground Force,” he stressed.

Deputy coordinator of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Brigadier General Ali Shademani described the new transporters as having ‘strategic importance’. “Today’s unveiling despite all-out sanctions of enemies against the country bears strategic importance.”

The new vehicles will boost the Ground Force’s agility, said the commander, adding, “Conditions of future wars requires us to have a more agile ground force and today’s achievements will boost the mobility of the Army Ground Force and turns it into a rapid reaction force.”

