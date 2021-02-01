Imprisoned Iranian fishermen in India arrive home

The Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry office in Chabahar Free Zone Hamid Reza Toosi said on Monday: "Thanks to made efforts and cooperation of the Indian authorities, 15 Iranian fishermen who were imprisoned in India arrived in Chabahar last night."

"The detainees, who were initially detained in Bangalore [the capital of India's southern Karnataka state] were in a very difficult situation and were finally acquitted after several rounds of trial," he added.

Last year a hurricane had caused an incident for the fishermen who were fishing in the international waters near the Iranian Chabahar port but they had to enter India's territorial waters in pursuit of help. But, they were imprisoned in India for entering the territorial waters of the country illegally.

The fishermen's boat had sunk and they were in need of urgent help. They were held in Bangalore in dire condition but they were released after they were exonerated.

