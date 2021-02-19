JCPOA important achievement for multilateral diplomacy

Rouhanis made the remarks in a phone talk with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, on Thursday.

He called for the EU foreign policy chief, as coordinator of the JCPOA, to play his role in designing the steps.

Emphasizing the need to combat terrorism and extremism as two important problems in the region and the world, he said, "We are ready to work with the European Union to combat terrorism and extremism, and we welcome regional interaction and cooperation."

Expressing concern over the resurgence of ISIL in the region after the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the President said that the presence of foreign forces in the region has increased tensions and stressed the need for ensuring security, peace, and stability in the region.

Emphasizing the need to develop relations with the European Union, especially in the trade and economic fields, President Rouhai said, "Given the recent developments in the international arena and the creation of new conditions for the development of cooperation between countries, it is necessary to try to revive the level of Iran-EU relations."

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, "Solving this problem requires a comprehensive and global effort, and countries can contribute to the issue by sharing their experiences and successes in fighting the disease."

He also pointed to the held high-level talks between Iran and the European Union in various fields, including the fight against drug trafficking, the environment, health, tourism, and transport, and welcomed the continuation of purposeful talks with the European Commission to boost mutual relations.

Michel, for his turn, referred to Europe's support of the JCPOA after the US unilateral withdrawal and stressed the need to maintain the deal as an international agreement and its full implementation by all parties.

Referring to the problems created for Iran due to US economic sanctions, he stressed, "It is natural that Iran should enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA."

HJ/FNA13991130000777