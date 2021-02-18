Rouhani urges US to abide by law, fulfill JCPOA obligations

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of a number of industrial projects on Thursday.

Referring to Washington’s pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, he expressed hope that the new US administration compensates for previous mistakes and comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The president further urged the US to abide by the international regulations.

"The implementation of rules, laws, obligations and international treaties is one of the human and political duties of all governments, therefore we hope that they follow the law and we will be able to conduct our interactions in better condition in the world, especially in the trade sector."

According to Rouhani, the Islamic republic has made 70 to 80 percent progress in some fields amid US economic sanctions in the past years which indicates that the Iranian nation will never surrender.

