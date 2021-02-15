Iran, Cuba stress expansion of bilateral ties

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Abolfazi Amouei, and Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alexis Bandrich, met in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed readiness of their respective countries to broaden the scope of bilateral ties in different sections, including the parliamentary and economic cooperation.

They also reviewed the main events of the international and regional developments and explored the avenues for boosting parliamentary cooperation in this regard.

Iran and Cuba have been developing their cooperation, specifically in the medical sector to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The two countries plan to create the capacity for the mass production of doses of a vaccine to contain the coronavirus pandemic amid crippling sanctions imposed on the two countries by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Iran and Cuba signed an agreement earlier this month to cooperate in the coronavirus vaccine project with the use of a technology that will be transferred to Iran by the Cuban government.

