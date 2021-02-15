Pakistan to confer on Afghanistan with US, regional countries

Pakistan has stated its support for the US presence in Afghanistan until a political agreement is reached through inter-Afghan talks.

"We do not want this opportunity to be lost. We want all parties to reach an agreement," said a senior Pakistani official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the official, Pakistan wants a systematic and responsible withdrawal of the US and other international forces. The most important thing is not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Some officials say Pakistan is in contact with the Biden government, as well as countries in the region, including China, Russia and Iran, to reach a consensus on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is watching for any developments that may arise from the decisions of the new US administration and NATO defense ministers, as it will have a direct impact on Afghanistan.

Pakistan not only facilitated the agreement between the Taliban and the United States but also played a similar role in the inter-Afghan talks.

According to some officials, NATO defense ministers are preparing for an important meeting this week to decide whether to withdraw troops from war-torn areas in Afghanistan by May or not.

Biden is reviewing the Trump administration's deal with the Afghan Taliban, but the Afghan Taliban warned US and NATO forces in a statement that they would occupy their territory.

On the 32nd anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban issued another statement threatening that there will be serious consequences for prolonging the withdrawal of foreign troops.

