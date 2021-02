Afghan security sources say a car bomb has exploded near a police station in the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, killing one security guard and wounding two others, Tolo News reported.

According to Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police, the incident took place around 5 am today.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, three security forces were injured in a mine explosion in the city of Jalalabad yesterday.

