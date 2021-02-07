Iran, Russia enjoying excellent, strategic relations

Referring to the three-day visit of Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Russia, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament said, “Tehran-Moscow relations are excellent and strategic. Despite the special circumstance due pandemic, Ghalibaf’s trip takes place in the light of important regional and international developments.”

Holding meetings and negotiation with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and some high-ranking Russian government officials will be among Ghalibaf’s important plans, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

Amir Abdollahian also hailed the Russian parliament and the government of Moscow, in terms of adopting a long-term view towards the relations between the two countries and arranging plans during the meeting.

