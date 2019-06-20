Iran-Russia ties ‘strategic’: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan in Tehran.

“Given their strategic and important position, Iran and Russia can play a key role in establishing security and stability in the region,” said the Iranian official.

Condemning US sanctions against Iran, he said that European countries’ efforts to save the Nuclear Deal has not been enough. He urged E3 states (France, Germany and the UK) to adopt practical measure instead of issuing political statements.

The two sides conferred on a range of issues including situations in Palestine and Syria.

The Russian envoy, for his part, said that Tehran and Moscow enjoy close ties in different political and parliamentary fields, saying that Russia is ready to further expand ties with Iran.

