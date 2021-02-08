Iran’s Parl. speaker to meet Russian FM for bilateral talks

On the same day, visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf also will meet with and Secretary of Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Sunday at the official invitation of Russia’s State of Duma at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

In this regard, the Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker stated that upgrading and boosting cooperation between Iran and Russia to a strategic level as well as increasing economic interactions is one of the most important goals behind Ghalibaf’s visit to Moscow.

In addition to submitting the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf will also meet and hold talks with his counterparts at Russian Duma and Senate.

Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council, Upper Chamber of the Parliament of Russia in the course of his visit with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said, “Your trip, though brief, is very busy. I am aware that you have had fruitful talks with my colleague Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin), and tomorrow you will have talks with Foreign Minister Lavrov and Patrushev, Secretary of the National Council.”

