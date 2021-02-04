Powerful explosion hits Haifa in occupied Palestine

Loud explosions rattled the city of Haifa in northern occupied Palestine on Thursday, N12 reported.

The explosions were heard coming from the area of the former Haifa Chemicals factory in the Haifa Bay.

Residents said that the explosion caught them off guard, as they received no warning in advance from city authorities. Haifa Chemicals shut down its operations in Haifa a few years ago and moved its activities to the South.

Similar incidents originating from Haifa's petrochemical industrial complex, located at the heart of a civilian population, have happened before, continuing to disrupt the daily lives of tens of thousands of people.

In mid-December last year, an unusual malfunction at Haifa's refineries complex caused two torches to burn intensely and emit a large amount of smoke into the air.

ZZ/PR