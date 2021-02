At least six people, including three Afghan Hindus, were wounded in an explosion at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area west of Kabul on Saturday morning, police said, Tolo News reported.

The explosion happened at around 9:40 am Kabul time. The type of the blast is unknown so far, police said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

