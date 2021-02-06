Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 6

Aftab:
Zarif's good offer against Macron's dubious offer
Etela'at:
Iran receives 1st batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Bank Mellat receives $100 million in compensation from British Treasury
Iran:
E3 to present new proposal to revive JCPOA
Iran waiting for vaccination
Javan:
Iran to export insulin in future
Shahrvand:
Iran receives 4.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
US withdraws its support for Saudi Arabia
Seday-e Eslahat:
Macron offers himself as "an honest broker" in Iran-US negotiations
Kayhan:
Powerful explosion hits Haifa in occupied Palestine
US-Europe playing with diplomacy without lifting sanctions
Iran biggest gasoline exporter in OPEC
