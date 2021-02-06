  1. Iran
Feb 6, 2021, 8:30 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 6

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Aftab:

Zarif's good offer against Macron's dubious offer

Etela'at:

Iran receives 1st batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Bank Mellat receives $100 million in compensation from British Treasury

Iran:

E3 to present new proposal to revive JCPOA

Iran waiting for vaccination

Javan:

Iran to export insulin in future

Shahrvand:

Iran receives 4.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

US withdraws its support for Saudi Arabia 

Seday-e Eslahat:

Macron offers himself as "an honest broker" in Iran-US negotiations

Kayhan:

Powerful explosion hits Haifa in occupied Palestine

US-Europe playing with diplomacy without lifting sanctions

Iran biggest gasoline exporter in OPEC

