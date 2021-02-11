Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 11

Arman Melli

I take pride to nuclear negotiations: Rouhani

“Reza Attaran” named best leading actor in 39th Fajr Film Festival

Unlike previous year, Bahman 22 Rally marked across Iran outstandingly

Ebtekar

Zarif warns US of closing window of opportunity

Sanctions did not stop Iran from progress and development: Judiciary chief

Massive turnout of people in 42nd Islamic Revolution Victory Anniversary celebrations

Etemad

Government officials hail Iran’s resistance against sanctions

Iran

Amicable bonds between Iranian and Iraqi nations ‘inseparable’: Ayatollah Raiesi

Kayhan

Iran started COVID-19 vaccination

42nd victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution observed across Iran magnificently

FM Zarif warns US of closing window of opportunity over JCPOA

A new mechanism should be designed for accelerating Iran-Russia trade ties: Parl. Speaker Ghalibaf

MA