VIDEO: Inmates riot in US jail over pandemic concerns

About 115 inmates were involved, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, Jacob Long, said and described the group as "extremely violent and noncompliant" in an interview with The Associated Press.

The prisoners set fires, caused flooding, broke out fourth-floor windows and tossed a stationary bike, chairs, mattresses and other things outside, he said.

Dozens of law enforcement officers worked for hours before bringing the riot at the St. Louis City Justice Center under control shortly before 10 am, Long noted.

One corrections officer was attacked and treated at a hospital for his injuries before being released, Long said. No detainees were hurt, he said.

Video posted on social media by passersby showed inmates standing near three windows on the fourth floor that had been smashed out.

Some carried signs or tossed items, some ablaze, to the sidewalk below. Firefighters used a hose to put out the fires.