Iran finishes Asian shooting contest with 3 medals

The event was held from January 29 to 30 with the participation of 274 shooters from 22 countries while Kuwait was tasked with the hosting of the virtual event.

Iran’s sole gold was snatched by Haniyeh Rostamiyan in 10m Air Pistol of Women’s category. Golnoush Sebghatollahi also won a silver medal in this category while the bronze went to Bhakar Manu of India.

In men’s 10m Air Pistol, Javad Foroughi of Iran received silver while India’s Chaudhary Saurabh and Sarabjot Singh won the gold and bronze medals respectively.

