3 Iran int'l footballers land in AFC list of player of week

In a poll conducted on the official website of the Asian Football Confederation, three Iranian legionnaires have appeared among the list of top players of the week based on performances from January 28 to February 3.

This week’s list of contenders features players from six different AFC nations, all of whom have excelled for clubs outside of the continent over the last week.

According to the AFC website, the Iranian professional footballers including Mehdi Taremi, who plays for FC Porto of Portugal, Ali Gholizadeh, who plays for Belgian RSC Charleroi, as well as Saeid Ezatolahi, who plays for Denmark's Vejle BK are among the list of the player of the week in the Asian continent.

Taremi showed an exceptional form once again lands him among Asia’s best performers of the week, this time adding a superb, chipped goal against Gil Vicente, as well as a brilliant assist against former club Rio Ave.

Latching onto a pass from countryman Kaveh Rezaei, Gholizadeh poked home his sixth goal of the season as one-time title challengers Charleroi ended a horror run of six games without a win with victory against Kortrijk.

A thoroughly commanding central midfield performance from Team Melli’s Saeid Ezatolahi saw him deliver an exceptional statistic output, and earn Player of the Match honours, in Denmark.

