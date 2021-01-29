Iran’s Taremi continues to shine in Portugal Primeira Liga

In the 15th week of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Porto managed to defeat the S,C, Farense thanks to a single goal scored by their Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi.

The "Ligaportugal" website has listed the selected team of the 15th week, where the Iranian striker is among the most voted players. Tarmi has been voted as the best striker of the week after gaining 76.4% of the votes.

Furthermore, the "Goalpoint" website, has listed Taremi among its favorite Portuguese football team in January. With 6.68 points, Taremi has been voted in the selected team of January.

