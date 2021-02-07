3 Iranian football clubs ready to host 2021 ACL group stage

Ensuring that the health protocols related to the Coronavirus are considered and they accord with the hosting standards, Esteghlal, Persepolis, and Tractor have sent separate letters to the Football Federation of Iran and the Asian Football Confederation and officially requested to host the games in their relative groups.

The AFC Champions League will be held in the West and East Regions. With the continued support of the Member Associations and participating clubs, the AFC has agreed that the ACL Group Stage West Region matches will be scheduled between April 14-30 while the East Region is planned for April 21-May 7.

The AFC will provide support in the amount of $550,000 for hosting each group.

The ACL 2021 knockout matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled for September 13-15 and the quarter-finals on September 27-29. The semi-finals will be over two legs on October 19-20 and 26-27.

The AFC Champions League, which will feature 40 teams for the first time in history, will reach its grand finale with the two-leg Final on November 21 and 27.

Esteghlal football team is in Group C of the ACL, along with Al-Duhail of Qatar, Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Persepolis football is in Group E, competing with Qatar’s Al-Rayyan, India’s Goa, and the winner of a play-off match.

In Group B, Tractor will play against the UAE’s Sharjah, Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor, and the winner of a play-off match.

HJ/5141078