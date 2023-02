The 26-year-old Iranian player Ali Gholizadeh played his first game for the Turkish Kasimpasa against Hatayspor.

Christian Atsu found the back of net at 97th minute for Hatayspor.

The Iranian professional player entered the pitch at 74th minute and played for the first time in Turkish league.

Gholizadeh was a member of Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

