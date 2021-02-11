Iran’s Taremi named best striker in Jan. in Portugal League

The Porto Iranian striker was selected as the best player of the 18th week of the Portuguese Premier League.

The Portuguese Premier League announced on Thursday that Mehdi Taremi, Iranian striker of the Porto football team, has won the title of the best striker of January by winning 32% of the votes of coaches working in the League.

Tarmi managed to score three goals in four matches in January.

Portugal’s “Golpoint” website introduced the best player of the week and the selected team at the end of the 18th week of football competitions.

Mehdi Taremi, the national team striker of Iran and a member of the Porto club, was selected as the best player of the week with 8.1 points and was included in the selected team of the week.

MA/5144574