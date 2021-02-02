Tokyo Olympics basketball draw; Iran to face US

Twenty-four top teams from across the globe, 12 men and 12 women, will go for gold at the Olympics, starting July 25 in Tokyo.

According to the draw in men’s competitions, Iran has been drawn with the US and France in Group A of the competitions while the fourth team will be the winner of Victoria competitions (Canada, China, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey, Uruguay).

The eight national teams plus four slots reserved for the national teams clinching a spot in the Men’s Tournament through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments were split into the three preliminary groups of four teams each.

The four remaining tickets will be punched in through the four Olympic Qualifying groups planned to be held from June 29 to July 4.

In both tournaments, a new competition system has been put in place for Tokyo. The Group Phase will consist of three groups of four teams each. The teams placed first and second in each group, and the two best third-placed teams in the Group Phase qualify for the Final Phase.

