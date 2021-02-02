Iran-India relations enjoy of paramount importance: MoD

He made the remarks in his visit to India on Tuesday at the official invitation of his Indian counterpart in order to participate in the Summit of Defense Ministers of the Countries of Indian Ocean Region.

Iranian minister of defense reiterated that the two countries of Iran and India are important in the region in a way that they had stable and amicable relations with each other for many years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cultural and historical commonalities of the two countries and stated, “Given the historical-cultural and cultural commonalities, the two countries have established good and amicable ties with each other.”

The relationship between the two countries is of special importance due to the long coasts of India and also due to the strategic situation of Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and margin of the Indian Ocean, Brigadier general emphasized.

The connection of the Indian Ocean with the South-North Corridor and its connection to the countries of Central Asia and Caucasus are the areas that require pursuing more developed relations, he continued.

In addition to meeting with his Indian counterpart and other high-ranking political and military officials of this country, Brigadier General Hatami will also deliver speech in the Summit of Defense Ministers of Countries of Indian Ocean Region.

It should be noted that Iranian Minister of Defense will also participate in the inaugural ceremony of Air Equipment Exhibition in Bangalore.

MA/5137650