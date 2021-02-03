Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 3

Ebtekar:
Iran to respond promptly to US return to JCPOA: Zarif
Is Robert Malley an appropriate choice for implementing Biden’s Iran policy? Biden’s message to Iran
Crew of Korean ship allowed to leave Iran: FM spox
Ettela’at:
Biden administration officially talks about reviewing US ties with Saudi Arabia
Iran joins club of countries capable to produce new generation ventilators
Zarif: Iran and America can return to JCPOA simultaneously
Russian vaccine to enter Iran on Thursday: official
Iran:
Zarif proposes mechanism for simultaneous actions of Iran, US on JCPOA
Javan:
Zarif’s abrupt change from ‘US first’
Jomhuri Eslami:
Next year budget bill rejected in a controversial Parl. session
Wide coverage of Iran’s new satellite carrier test in global media
Kayhan:
Zol-Jannah combined satellite carrier was a demonstration of Iran’s power
GOP sen. sets four conditions for Biden’s return to JCPOA
