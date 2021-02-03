Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 3

Ebtekar:

Iran to respond promptly to US return to JCPOA: Zarif

Is Robert Malley an appropriate choice for implementing Biden’s Iran policy? Biden’s message to Iran

Crew of Korean ship allowed to leave Iran: FM spox

Ettela’at:

Biden administration officially talks about reviewing US ties with Saudi Arabia

Iran joins club of countries capable to produce new generation ventilators

Zarif: Iran and America can return to JCPOA simultaneously

Russian vaccine to enter Iran on Thursday: official

Iran:

Zarif proposes mechanism for simultaneous actions of Iran, US on JCPOA

Javan:

Zarif’s abrupt change from ‘US first’

Jomhuri Eslami:

Next year budget bill rejected in a controversial Parl. session

Wide coverage of Iran’s new satellite carrier test in global media

Kayhan:

Zol-Jannah combined satellite carrier was a demonstration of Iran’s power

GOP sen. sets four conditions for Biden’s return to JCPOA

MAH