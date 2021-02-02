  1. Politics
Feb 2, 2021, 1:51 PM

Iran's Hatami to attend Indian Ocean Defense Ministers Summit

Iran's Hatami to attend Indian Ocean Defense Ministers Summit

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami will visit India at the official invitation of the country's Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

In addition to meeting with his counterpart and other high-ranking political and military officials, Hatami will address the Indian Ocean Defense Ministers' Summit.

He will also participate in the opening of the air equipment exhibition in Bengaluru.

The purpose of this trip is to develop political, security and defense relations between Iran and India.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will host all the defense ministers of the Indian Ocean region on February 4, 2021. The meeting will take place during India’s biennial Aero India air show, to be held in Bangalore from  February 3-5. 

ZZ/5137216

News Code 169403

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News