Iran's Hatami to attend Indian Ocean Defense Ministers Summit

In addition to meeting with his counterpart and other high-ranking political and military officials, Hatami will address the Indian Ocean Defense Ministers' Summit.

He will also participate in the opening of the air equipment exhibition in Bengaluru.

The purpose of this trip is to develop political, security and defense relations between Iran and India.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will host all the defense ministers of the Indian Ocean region on February 4, 2021. The meeting will take place during India’s biennial Aero India air show, to be held in Bangalore from February 3-5.

