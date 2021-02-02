UN Libya forum starts voting for interim presidency council

Candidates included the head of Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and Osama Juweili, a military commander in the west.

The 75 talks participants, chosen by the UN last year to represent different strands of Libyan politics, will vote for a new prime minister later this week as part of Libya’s biggest peacemaking effort in years.

While the UN has hailed the progress, however, many Libyans remain skeptical after previous diplomatic efforts collapsed, and as key cease-fire terms remain unmet.

Libya has had no peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi’s 42-year rule and has been split since 2014 between warring factions in the east and west.

