Iran welcomes formation of Libya’s interim executive council

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh welcomed the results of the meeting of the Libyan political talks in Geneva and the formation of the Libyan Interim Executive Council.

The spokesman expressed hope that the new interim government would prepare for the elections and establish stability, growth and progress in the North African country, and provide it with sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and keep it away from foreign interference.

In a major step toward ending a decade of conflict in the North African country, Libyan delegates at the UN-facilitated talks in Switzerland on Friday chose Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a businessman from the western city of Misrata, as the country's new prime minister.

A three-member presidential council was also elected at the end of five days of talks, which took place within a framework known as the Libyan Political Dialog Forum.

The council will be headed by Mohammed al-Menfi, a former diplomat from Benghazi. It also includes Musa al-Koni, from the south, and Abdullah al-Lafi, from the west.

All candidates for the new government vowed to honor a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, and gave written pledges. None of them will be allowed to run for office.

Libya first plunged into chaos in 2011, when a popular uprising and a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The country has been split since 2014 between two rival seats of power, formerly an internationally-recognized government, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, protected by armed rebels.

