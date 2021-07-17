  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2021, 3:18 PM

Intra-Afghan peace talks kick off in Doha

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – According to Afghan sources, peace talks between the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban groups have kicked off in Qatar.

The talks are scheduled to take place in Doha for two days.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, also tweeted that talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have begun in Doha.

 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy chief for Taliban political affairs is chairing the Taliban delegation in these talks.

Afghan delegation headed by Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, arrived in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Speaking in a press conference, Abdullah had expressed hope that the delegation's talks with the Taliban will be fruitful.

