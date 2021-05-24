  1. Sports
May 24, 2021, 6:48 PM

Iran women's national 3x3 team leaves for Austria

Iran women's national 3x3 team leaves for Austria

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The Iran women's national 3x3 team left Tehran for Austria to Tokyo Olympics qualification competitions, which is to be held on May 26.

The competition will be held in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30.

Iran is grouped in Pool B along with Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and Thailand. Each team will play four times and the top two teams in each pool will advance to the knock-out rounds on the final day.

The Iranian team consists of Masoumeh Esmaeilzadeh, Shadi Abdolvand, Negin Rasoolipour, and Delaram Vakili. The team will be headed by Nika Biklikli.

Iran has been also scheduled to meet Ukraine and Australia on May 28.

3x3 basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one basketball hoop.

HJ/5219409

News Code 173880
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173880/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News