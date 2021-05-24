Iran women's national 3x3 team leaves for Austria

The competition will be held in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30.

Iran is grouped in Pool B along with Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and Thailand. Each team will play four times and the top two teams in each pool will advance to the knock-out rounds on the final day.

The Iranian team consists of Masoumeh Esmaeilzadeh, Shadi Abdolvand, Negin Rasoolipour, and Delaram Vakili. The team will be headed by Nika Biklikli.

Iran has been also scheduled to meet Ukraine and Australia on May 28.

3x3 basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one basketball hoop.

HJ/5219409