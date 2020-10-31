Iran, Russia clinch new agreement to build Sirik Power Plant

Commissioner of Steam Power Plant Projects of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company broke the news on Sat. and pointed to the agreement of this company made with new Russian contractor for building this power plant and added, “Construction operation of this giant power plant project will begin soon using state-owned loan of the Russian Federation.”

Behnam Khaefinejad added, “Given the introduction of new contractor by the Russian Energy Ministry for the construction of 1,400-MW Sirik Power Plant in Hormozgan province, negotiations for conclusion of contract started with this company since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2020).”

After holding 90 expert-level sessions, necessary agreement was finally reached with the Russian Company and the contract was inked between the two sides, he added.

After finalization of this contract in the presence of representatives of employer, consultant and representatives of the Energy Ministry of Iran and Russia, the land area for construction of the power plant, as large as about 200 ha, was provided to the new contractor, Khaefinejad underscored.

Presently, feasibility studies for constructing the first phase of this project have been completed, he said, adding, “Feasibility study for the launch of the second phase of this power plant has been put atop agenda.”

According to the scheduled plan, construction operation of this giant power plant will start in near future after receiving final approval of the Russian Ministry of Finance and consequently, opening Letter of Credit (L/C).

He put the credit needed for the construction operation of Sirik Power Plant at over €1.4 billion which will be provided out of loan granted by the government of Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the agreement made, the executive part of this project will be completely carried out by Iranian contractors, he said, adding, “Capability of domestic manufacturers will be used for supplying relevant parts and equipment.”

