Leader condoles demise of Lebanon's Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein

In a message of condolence to the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wed., Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the passing of Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein Head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars, renowned for his anti-Zionism stance.

The Leader’s message of condolences is read as follows,

I was deeply saddened to hear the passing of Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein Head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars.

I seize this opportunity to express my condolences to the students of the deceased in Lebanon and Lebanese people especially Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

His responsible and wise defense of the movement of founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and his resistance against the arrogant front and Zionism as well as his steadfast support of anti-arrogance struggles of nations of the region for many years will never be forgotten in the history of resistance.



MA/5161362