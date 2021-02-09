  1. Iran
Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Ziaabadi

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of prominent Iranian cleric, Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Ziaabadi.

In a Tuesday message, the Leader condoled the demise of Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Ziaabadi to his honorable family and his pupils at Seminary.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Ziaabadi was born in 1928 in Qazvin and after years of efforts and research in Islamic studies, became one of the prominent interpreters of the Quran in the country’s seminaries.

He passed away on Monday in his hometown Qazvin.

