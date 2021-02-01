  1. Sports
Sardar Azmoun misses matches against Uzbekistan, Jordan

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iranian striker of FC Zenit, Sardar Azmoun, will not reportedly play for the team in friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Jordan.

The Russian team is holding a training camp in Dubai and is scheduled to take on Jordan and Uzbekistan national football teams on February 9 and 12 respectively.

According to reports, Azmoun is recovering from an ankle injury and Zenit’s medical team is following up his recovery program.

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg started its second preparatory camp at the Nad Al-Sheba complex in Dubai, the UAE on January 31. The Russian team held its first training camp in Dubai two weeks ago.

